Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Offices, Offices Interiors

Design Team: Barbara Cizl, Neža Lazar, Neža Božak

Country: Slovenia

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Text description provided by the architects. The IT company's offices are located in the heritage-protected old Mladinska knjiga printing house, originally designed by architect Savin Sever. They occupy two thirds of the aisle of the otherwise tripartite, formerly industrial building.