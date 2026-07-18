Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti

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Architects: KIP arhitekti
- Area: 1450 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ana Skobe
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Lead Architects: Ana Kosi, Ognen Arsov
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- Category: Offices, Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Barbara Cizl, Neža Lazar, Neža Božak
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The IT company's offices are located in the heritage-protected old Mladinska knjiga printing house, originally designed by architect Savin Sever. They occupy two thirds of the aisle of the otherwise tripartite, formerly industrial building.