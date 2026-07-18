  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Slovenia
  5. Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti

Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti

Save

Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti - Interior Photography, StairsHalcom Offices / KIP arhitekti - Interior Photography, WoodHalcom Offices / KIP arhitekti - Interior Photography, Living RoomHalcom Offices / KIP arhitekti - Interior Photography, KitchenHalcom Offices / KIP arhitekti - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

Offices, Offices Interiors
Slovenia
  • Architects: KIP arhitekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Skobe
  • Lead Architects: Ana Kosi, Ognen Arsov
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. The IT company's offices are located in the heritage-protected old Mladinska knjiga printing house, originally designed by architect Savin Sever. They occupy two thirds of the aisle of the otherwise tripartite, formerly industrial building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KIP arhitekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsSlovenia
Cite: "Halcom Offices / KIP arhitekti" 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042941/halcom-offices-kip> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ana Skobe

Halcom 办公室 / KIP arhitekti

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags