Primus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

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Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: Chandan Joshi, Sonali Chougule

Landscape: – Greenway Landscape

Rcc And Civil Contractors: Global builtestate projects PVT Ltd.

Interior Contractor: shree Vishwakarma

Electrical Contractor: Atreo, Blue star

Hvac Contractor: Tirupati electrical and contractor

Client: Mahima Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Nikhil Madan (Director)

City: Jaipur

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The Primus is a nine-level, climate-responsive office building in Jaipur, India, composed of a series of capsule-shaped modules stacked vertically to create a breathable and environmentally conscious workspace. Located adjacent to Jaipur Airport, the project was subject to a strict height restriction of 30 metres. To meet the client's requirements, the building accommodates eight offices on each floor, with unit sizes ranging from 60 sqm to 125 sqm. The structural design provides complete flexibility, allowing individual offices to be combined into larger workspaces if needed.