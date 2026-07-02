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Primus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

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Primus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyPrimus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior PhotographyPrimus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 4 of 20Primus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairPrimus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - More Images+ 15

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Office Buildings
Jaipur, India
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: Chandan Joshi, Sonali Chougule
  • Landscape: – Greenway Landscape
  • Rcc And Civil Contractors: Global builtestate projects PVT Ltd.
  • Interior Contractor: shree Vishwakarma
  • Electrical Contractor: Atreo, Blue star
  • Hvac Contractor: Tirupati electrical and contractor
  • Client: Mahima Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., Nikhil Madan (Director)
  • City: Jaipur
  • Country: India
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Primus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. The Primus is a nine-level, climate-responsive office building in Jaipur, India, composed of a series of capsule-shaped modules stacked vertically to create a breathable and environmentally conscious workspace. Located adjacent to Jaipur Airport, the project was subject to a strict height restriction of 30 metres. To meet the client's requirements, the building accommodates eight offices on each floor, with unit sizes ranging from 60 sqm to 125 sqm. The structural design provides complete flexibility, allowing individual offices to be combined into larger workspaces if needed.

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Sanjay Puri Architects
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Cite: "Primus Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042940/primus-office-building-sanjay-puri-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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