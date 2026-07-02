School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten

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Opwijk, Belgium
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Architects: LOW Architecten
- Area: 3500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Lead Architects: LOW architecten
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Lead Team: Tom Hindryckx, Stijn Cockx
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: 2B-Safe
- Landscape Architecture: Landscale
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Fonseca
- City: Opwijk
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Maria Assumpta Institute rethinks the school environment from the perspective of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), translating pedagogical needs into a clear spatial concept. The project draws inspiration from the hortus conclusus, the medieval enclosed garden, as an architectural model for creating a safe, legible, and calming environment. Rather than conceiving the school as a collection of separate buildings, the design organizes all functions around a protected central courtyard that becomes the social and spatial heart of the campus.