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School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten

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School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten - Image 2 of 15School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten - Exterior PhotographySchool Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardSchool Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten - Interior PhotographySchool Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools
Opwijk, Belgium
  • Architects: LOW Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: LOW architecten
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School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten - Exterior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Maria Assumpta Institute rethinks the school environment from the perspective of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), translating pedagogical needs into a clear spatial concept. The project draws inspiration from the hortus conclusus, the medieval enclosed garden, as an architectural model for creating a safe, legible, and calming environment. Rather than conceiving the school as a collection of separate buildings, the design organizes all functions around a protected central courtyard that becomes the social and spatial heart of the campus.

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Cite: "School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten" 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042939/school-maria-assumpta-instituut-low-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

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