School Maria Assumpta Instituut / LOW Architecten

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Text description provided by the architects. The Maria Assumpta Institute rethinks the school environment from the perspective of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), translating pedagogical needs into a clear spatial concept. The project draws inspiration from the hortus conclusus, the medieval enclosed garden, as an architectural model for creating a safe, legible, and calming environment. Rather than conceiving the school as a collection of separate buildings, the design organizes all functions around a protected central courtyard that becomes the social and spatial heart of the campus.