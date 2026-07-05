The Silo Parking House / Antonelli + Herry Architectes

+ 23

Category: Infrastructure, Parking

Lead Team: Maxime Vaudron

Engineering & Consulting > Other: OTE

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Otelio

Landscape Architecture: Acte 2 Paysage

City: Strasbourg

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Silo is the natural continuation of the Campus Vert—the broader transformation of the Crédit Mutuel Wacken headquarters—standing at the threshold of future changes yet to come. As earlier projects within the campus reworked individual buildings, the Silo turns to the site itself: it signals the de-materialization of paved surfaces across the grounds and the disappearance of the existing surface-level parking lot. More than a functional piece of infrastructure, it accompanies a profound shift in mobility patterns across Strasbourg. Electric vehicles, power-assisted bikes, scooters, and cycles of every form are reshaping commuting routes here, following both the densification of the Eurométropole's cycling network and the broader collective shift in everyday modes of transport. The Campus Vert Silo embodies this shift as a manifesto, built in the image of Crédit Mutuel's commitments.