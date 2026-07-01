Iporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Praia de Iporanga, Brazil Architects: DB Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 690 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brasigran , Caran Concept / Hunter Douglas , Caran Concept / Hunter Douglas , Casual , Celina Dias , Entreposto , Galleria , Galleria , Ingo Maurer / Fas , Ingo Maurer / Fas , JRJ , Jocal , Mado , Mado , Marupa , Marupa , Phenicia Tapetes , kitchens

Lead Architects: David Bastos

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: DB Arquitetos - São Paulo

Interior Design: Davi Bastos Arquitetos

Structural Engineering: Stec

Consulting: Eko Climax, Studio AF Automação

Landscape Design: Arte e Jardim - Mariana Pascale

Lighting Design: Lightworks

Electrical Installations: PHI

Installations: PHI

City: Praia de Iporanga

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architect David Bastos, head of the firm DB Arquitetos, this two-story beach house is located in a gated community in Guarujá, on the southern coast of São Paulo.