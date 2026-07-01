Iporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos

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Praia de Iporanga, Brazil
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Architects: DB Arquitetos
- Area: 690 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Manufacturers: Brasigran, Caran Concept / Hunter Douglas, Caran Concept / Hunter Douglas, Casual, Celina Dias, Entreposto, Galleria , Galleria , Ingo Maurer / Fas, Ingo Maurer / Fas, JRJ, Jocal, Mado , Mado , Marupa, Marupa, Phenicia Tapetes, kitchens
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Lead Architects: David Bastos
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: DB Arquitetos - São Paulo
- Interior Design: Davi Bastos Arquitetos
- Structural Engineering: Stec
- Consulting: Eko Climax, Studio AF Automação
- Landscape Design: Arte e Jardim - Mariana Pascale
- Lighting Design: Lightworks
- Electrical Installations: PHI
- Installations: PHI
- City: Praia de Iporanga
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architect David Bastos, head of the firm DB Arquitetos, this two-story beach house is located in a gated community in Guarujá, on the southern coast of São Paulo.