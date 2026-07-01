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Iporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos

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Iporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyIporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, ChairIporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairIporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyIporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos - More Images+ 24

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Praia de Iporanga, Brazil
  • Architects: DB Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  690
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brasigran, Caran Concept / Hunter Douglas, Caran Concept / Hunter Douglas, Casual, Celina Dias, Entreposto, Galleria , Galleria , Ingo Maurer / Fas, Ingo Maurer / Fas, JRJ, Jocal, Mado , Mado , Marupa, Marupa, Phenicia Tapetes, kitchens
  • Lead Architects: David Bastos
  • Project Team: DB Arquitetos - São Paulo
  • Interior Design: Davi Bastos Arquitetos
  • Structural Engineering: Stec
  • Consulting: Eko Climax, Studio AF Automação
  • Landscape Design: Arte e Jardim - Mariana Pascale
  • Lighting Design: Lightworks
  • Electrical Installations: PHI
  • Installations: PHI
  • City: Praia de Iporanga
  • Country: Brazil
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Iporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architect David Bastos, head of the firm DB Arquitetos, this two-story beach house is located in a gated community in Guarujá, on the southern coast of São Paulo.

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Cite: "Iporanga Beach House / DB Arquitetos" [Casa de Praia Iporanga / DB Arquitetos] 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042917/iporanga-beach-house-db-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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