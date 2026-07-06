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Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign

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Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign - Image 2 of 29Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign - Image 3 of 29Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign - Exterior Photography, WoodNanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign - Interior PhotographyNanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign - More Images+ 24

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Religious Architecture
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: DoDesign
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DoDesign
  • Lead Architects: Shiyang Chen, Ruoyun Xu, Zhengmeng Dong
  • Design Team: Shiyang Chen, Zhengmeng Dong, Ruoyun Xu, Zhiheng Wu, Xingbo Liu, Zhiguang Jin
  • City: Chongqing
  • Country: China
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Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign - Exterior Photography, Forest
© DoDesign

Text description provided by the architects. At the confluence of the Tiaodeng River and the Yangtze in Chongqing's Dadukou District lies Little Nanhai, a turtle-shaped island once home to a temple dedicated to Nanhai Guanyin during the Tang and Song dynasties. Overlooking the Yangtze and the distant Yunzhuan Mountains, the Nanhai Buddha Pavilion sits on a cliff surrounded by bamboo and camphor trees.

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Cite: "Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign" 06 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042914/nanhai-buddha-pavilion-dodesign> ISSN 0719-8884

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