Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign

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Religious Architecture • Chongqing, China Architects: DoDesign

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 325 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: DoDesign

Lead Architects: Shiyang Chen, Ruoyun Xu, Zhengmeng Dong

Category: Religious Architecture

Design Team: Shiyang Chen, Zhengmeng Dong, Ruoyun Xu, Zhiheng Wu, Xingbo Liu, Zhiguang Jin

City: Chongqing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. At the confluence of the Tiaodeng River and the Yangtze in Chongqing's Dadukou District lies Little Nanhai, a turtle-shaped island once home to a temple dedicated to Nanhai Guanyin during the Tang and Song dynasties. Overlooking the Yangtze and the distant Yunzhuan Mountains, the Nanhai Buddha Pavilion sits on a cliff surrounded by bamboo and camphor trees.