Nanhai Buddha Pavilion / DoDesign

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Chongqing, China
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- Category: Religious Architecture
- Design Team: Shiyang Chen, Zhengmeng Dong, Ruoyun Xu, Zhiheng Wu, Xingbo Liu, Zhiguang Jin
- City: Chongqing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. At the confluence of the Tiaodeng River and the Yangtze in Chongqing's Dadukou District lies Little Nanhai, a turtle-shaped island once home to a temple dedicated to Nanhai Guanyin during the Tang and Song dynasties. Overlooking the Yangtze and the distant Yunzhuan Mountains, the Nanhai Buddha Pavilion sits on a cliff surrounded by bamboo and camphor trees.