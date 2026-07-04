Antarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261

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Houses • Surat, India Architects: Neogenesis+Studi0261

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 375 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Manan Surti Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Grohe Legrand Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ar. Chinmay Laiwala, Ar. Jigar Asarawala, Ar. Tarika Asarawala

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within an urban context, Antarvan is envisioned as a compact yet layered home that redefines the relationship between the built and the open. "From the very beginning, the design intent was to underline outlook spaces that extend the boundaries of indoor life," states Ar. Jigar Asarawala. The first glimpse of the project is defined by the contemporary composition of the elevation, with a balance of solidity and permeability.