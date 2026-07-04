Antarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261

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Architects: Neogenesis+Studi0261
- Area: 375 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manan Surti Photography
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Manufacturers: Grohe, Legrand
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Lead Architects: Ar. Chinmay Laiwala, Ar. Jigar Asarawala, Ar. Tarika Asarawala
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Text description provided by the architects. Set within an urban context, Antarvan is envisioned as a compact yet layered home that redefines the relationship between the built and the open. "From the very beginning, the design intent was to underline outlook spaces that extend the boundaries of indoor life," states Ar. Jigar Asarawala. The first glimpse of the project is defined by the contemporary composition of the elevation, with a balance of solidity and permeability.