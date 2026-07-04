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Antarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261

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Antarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261 - Interior Photography, BalconyAntarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairAntarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261 - Interior PhotographyAntarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkAntarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261 - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Surat, India
  • Architects: Neogenesis+Studi0261
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manan Surti Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Legrand
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Chinmay Laiwala, Ar. Jigar Asarawala, Ar. Tarika Asarawala
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Antarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261 - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Manan Surti Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Set within an urban context, Antarvan is envisioned as a compact yet layered home that redefines the relationship between the built and the open. "From the very beginning, the design intent was to underline outlook spaces that extend the boundaries of indoor life," states Ar. Jigar Asarawala. The first glimpse of the project is defined by the contemporary composition of the elevation, with a balance of solidity and permeability.

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Neogenesis+Studi0261
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Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Antarvan Residence / Neogenesis+Studi0261" 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042887/antarvan-residence-neogenesis-plus-studi0261> ISSN 0719-8884

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