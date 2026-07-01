Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects

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Queenstown, New Zealand
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Architects: Condon Scott Architects
- Area: 449 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Biddi Rowley
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Lead Architects: Barry Condon
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- Category: Houses
- Interior Design: Studio Noema
- City: Queenstown
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. Oculus House is a residence in Queenstown, New Zealand that balances calm and inward-focused living with expansive alpine views. Centered around its namesake, an oculus courtyard, the home responds directly to its elevated site, framing key vistas towards the mountains, while accommodating both everyday living and the needs of visiting family and guests.