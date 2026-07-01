  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects

Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects

Save

Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects - Exterior PhotographyOculus House / Condon Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamOculus House / Condon Scott Architects - Image 4 of 15Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Bedroom, BedOculus House / Condon Scott Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Queenstown, New Zealand
  • Architects: Condon Scott Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  449
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Biddi Rowley
  • Lead Architects: Barry Condon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects - Exterior Photography
© Biddi Rowley

Text description provided by the architects. Oculus House is a residence in Queenstown, New Zealand that balances calm and inward-focused living with expansive alpine views. Centered around its namesake, an oculus courtyard, the home responds directly to its elevated site, framing key vistas towards the mountains, while accommodating both everyday living and the needs of visiting family and guests.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Condon Scott Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Oculus House / Condon Scott Architects" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042885/oculus-house-condon-scott-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags