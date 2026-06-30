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Roche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre

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Roche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre - Interior PhotographyRoche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre - Interior Photography, ChairRoche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre - Interior Photography, ChairRoche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre - Interior Photography, ChairRoche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Interior Design, Offices Interiors
Penzberg, Germany
  • Architects: Studio Alexander Fehre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Philip Kottlorz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  OLEV, Artifort, Artisan, Bla Station, Cantarutti, Gumpo, Muuto, PEDRALI S.P.A, Sattler , Zero Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Alexander Fehre, Annika Kaiser, Susanna Hönle, Daria Papkova, Lindsay Marsh, Can D Kissling, Anna Aichele, Leslie Rupp, Federico Fait, Ljiljana Ninkovic, Ulrich Schnaitmann
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Roche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Philip Kottlorz

Text description provided by the architects. The Roche Diagnostic Innovation Center in Penzberg, Bavaria, is a 35,500 m² research and workplace complex realized for Roche Diagnostics GmbH with an investment of €300 million. The architectural envelope was developed by Nickl & Partner; Studio Alexander Fehre designed the interior architecture across all zones—from the entrance hall through the central atrium and the workplace floors into the highly specialized laboratory areas—creating a continuous spatial language for a building that accommodates approximately 1,000 researchers, scientists, and support staff.

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Cite: "Roche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042884/roche-diagnostic-centre-studio-alexander-fehre> ISSN 0719-8884

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