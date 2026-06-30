Roche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre

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Text description provided by the architects. The Roche Diagnostic Innovation Center in Penzberg, Bavaria, is a 35,500 m² research and workplace complex realized for Roche Diagnostics GmbH with an investment of €300 million. The architectural envelope was developed by Nickl & Partner; Studio Alexander Fehre designed the interior architecture across all zones—from the entrance hall through the central atrium and the workplace floors into the highly specialized laboratory areas—creating a continuous spatial language for a building that accommodates approximately 1,000 researchers, scientists, and support staff.