Roche Diagnostic Centre / Studio Alexander Fehre

-
Architects: Studio Alexander Fehre
- Area: 11400 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Philip Kottlorz
-
Manufacturers: OLEV, Artifort, Artisan, Bla Station, Cantarutti, Gumpo, Muuto, PEDRALI S.P.A, Sattler , Zero Lighting
-
Lead Architects: Alexander Fehre, Annika Kaiser, Susanna Hönle, Daria Papkova, Lindsay Marsh, Can D Kissling, Anna Aichele, Leslie Rupp, Federico Fait, Ljiljana Ninkovic, Ulrich Schnaitmann
- Category: Interior Design, Offices Interiors
- City: Penzberg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The Roche Diagnostic Innovation Center in Penzberg, Bavaria, is a 35,500 m² research and workplace complex realized for Roche Diagnostics GmbH with an investment of €300 million. The architectural envelope was developed by Nickl & Partner; Studio Alexander Fehre designed the interior architecture across all zones—from the entrance hall through the central atrium and the workplace floors into the highly specialized laboratory areas—creating a continuous spatial language for a building that accommodates approximately 1,000 researchers, scientists, and support staff.