Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

General Contractor: Lindal hus

Country: Norway

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Text description provided by the architects. The cabin is located in the coastal area of southern Norway, characterized by summer cabins, small communities with residential houses, and some old farmsteads. The landscape is hilly, with a vegetation consisting of primarily of pine and deciduous trees, such as oak, birch and aspen.