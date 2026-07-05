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Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted

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Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted - Interior Photography, WoodCabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted - Image 3 of 24Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted - Image 4 of 24Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted - Exterior Photography, WoodCabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Norway
  • Architects: Praksis A, Studio Sted
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nanna Hagedorn Olsen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ifø electric, nordvestvinduet
  • Lead Architects: Praksis A: Anna Røtnes, Studio Sted: Silje Kolltveit
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Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted - Image 11 of 24
© Nanna Hagedorn Olsen

Text description provided by the architects. The cabin is located in the coastal area of southern Norway, characterized by summer cabins, small communities with residential houses, and some old farmsteads. The landscape is hilly, with a vegetation consisting of primarily of pine and deciduous trees, such as oak, birch and aspen.

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Praksis A
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Studio Sted
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted" 05 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042877/cabin-akvag-praksis-a-plus-studio-sted> ISSN 0719-8884

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