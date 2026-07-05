Cabin Åkvåg / Praksis A + Studio Sted

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Architects: Praksis A, Studio Sted
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Nanna Hagedorn Olsen
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Manufacturers: Ifø electric, nordvestvinduet
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Lead Architects: Praksis A: Anna Røtnes, Studio Sted: Silje Kolltveit
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Contractor: Lindal hus
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. The cabin is located in the coastal area of southern Norway, characterized by summer cabins, small communities with residential houses, and some old farmsteads. The landscape is hilly, with a vegetation consisting of primarily of pine and deciduous trees, such as oak, birch and aspen.