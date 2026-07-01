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Le Diamant / in situ atelier d'architecture + Coarchitecture + Jacques Plante

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  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Refurbishment
Québec, Canada
  • Lead Team: Co architecture
  • Design Team: in situ atelier d'architecture, Jacques Plante Architecte
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetra Tech
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Dupras Ledoux, Ambioner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: WSP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Trizart
  • City: Québec
  • Country: Canada
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Le Diamant / in situ atelier d'architecture + Coarchitecture + Jacques Plante - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Stéphane Groleau

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the edge of Place d'Youville, in the heart of Québec City's cultural district, Le Diamant transforms the former YMCA, a Second Empire building constructed in 1879, into a multidisciplinary centre for theatrical creation and performance. Developed for Ex Machina, the project combines the preservation of the historic building with the insertion of a 625-seat multifunctional theatre, a creation studio and new public spaces.

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Coarchitecture
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in situ atelier d'architecture
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Jacques Plante
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Cite: "Le Diamant / in situ atelier d'architecture + Coarchitecture + Jacques Plante" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042857/le-diamant> ISSN 0719-8884

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