Le Diamant / in situ atelier d'architecture + Coarchitecture + Jacques Plante

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Québec, Canada
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Architects: Coarchitecture, Jacques Plante, in situ atelier d'architecture
- Area: 8500 m²
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Stéphane Groleau
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Lead Architects: Alain Tousignant, Annie Lebel, Marie-Chantal Croft, Jacques Plante
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Co architecture
- Design Team: in situ atelier d'architecture, Jacques Plante Architecte
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetra Tech
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Dupras Ledoux, Ambioner
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: WSP
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Trizart
- City: Québec
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the edge of Place d'Youville, in the heart of Québec City's cultural district, Le Diamant transforms the former YMCA, a Second Empire building constructed in 1879, into a multidisciplinary centre for theatrical creation and performance. Developed for Ex Machina, the project combines the preservation of the historic building with the insertion of a 625-seat multifunctional theatre, a creation studio and new public spaces.