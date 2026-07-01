Le Diamant / in situ atelier d'architecture + Coarchitecture + Jacques Plante

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Co architecture

Design Team: in situ atelier d'architecture, Jacques Plante Architecte

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tetra Tech

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Dupras Ledoux, Ambioner

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: WSP

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Trizart

City: Québec

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at the edge of Place d'Youville, in the heart of Québec City's cultural district, Le Diamant transforms the former YMCA, a Second Empire building constructed in 1879, into a multidisciplinary centre for theatrical creation and performance. Developed for Ex Machina, the project combines the preservation of the historic building with the insertion of a 625-seat multifunctional theatre, a creation studio and new public spaces.