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The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic

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The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Chair, GlassThe Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, GlassThe Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodThe Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WoodThe Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic - More Images+ 21

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Ewell, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Ampuero Yutronic
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cortizo Vision Plus, Crest Nordic, Dekton Umber, Holte
  • Lead Architects: Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic
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The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Chair, Glass
© Ampuero Yutronic

Text description provided by the architects. The Bridle Path is a contemporary residence located in Epsom, Surrey, a town to the southwest of London characterized by its low-density residential fabric and a strong presence of single-family homes. The project is organized around two simple volumes that shift and intertwine in response to the surrounding suburban context. Rather than being conceived as an isolated object, the composition arises from the scale, alignment, and material character of the neighboring buildings, allowing the residence to develop its own identity without losing its connection to the place.

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Ampuero Yutronic
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Material

Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic" [The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic] 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042849/the-bridle-path-ampuero-yutronic> ISSN 0719-8884

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