The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic

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Architects: Ampuero Yutronic
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2026
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Manufacturers: Cortizo Vision Plus, Crest Nordic, Dekton Umber, Holte
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Lead Architects: Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Andy Wakefield
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Constant Structural Design
- General Contractor : S. Harris LTD
- City: Ewell
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. The Bridle Path is a contemporary residence located in Epsom, Surrey, a town to the southwest of London characterized by its low-density residential fabric and a strong presence of single-family homes. The project is organized around two simple volumes that shift and intertwine in response to the surrounding suburban context. Rather than being conceived as an isolated object, the composition arises from the scale, alignment, and material character of the neighboring buildings, allowing the residence to develop its own identity without losing its connection to the place.