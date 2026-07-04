The Bridle Path / Ampuero Yutronic

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Houses • Ewell, United Kingdom Architects: Ampuero Yutronic

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 80 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cortizo Vision Plus , Crest Nordic , Dekton Umber , Holte

Lead Architects: Javier Ampuero, Catalina Yutronic

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Text description provided by the architects. The Bridle Path is a contemporary residence located in Epsom, Surrey, a town to the southwest of London characterized by its low-density residential fabric and a strong presence of single-family homes. The project is organized around two simple volumes that shift and intertwine in response to the surrounding suburban context. Rather than being conceived as an isolated object, the composition arises from the scale, alignment, and material character of the neighboring buildings, allowing the residence to develop its own identity without losing its connection to the place.