YP Building / Simplex Architecture

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: Simplex Architecture
- Area: 1120 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
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Lead Architects: Chung Whan Park, Sanghun Song
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
- Design Team: Kyoungmin Kim, Yonu Lee
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CNL Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Suyang Engineering
- General Contractor: Lawoo Construction
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Located at 1697-38 Seocho-dong in Seoul, the YP Building sits at the interface between an existing apartment complex to the east and a narrow 4-meter-wide street, where future road expansion is anticipated as part of a district unit plan associated with the reconstruction of the adjacent residential development. Positioned at the intersection of the current low-rise commercial urban fabric and the emerging scale of a redeveloped residential environment, the site required a spatial order capable of responding flexibly to its evolving urban context.