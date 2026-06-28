YP Building / Simplex Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at 1697-38 Seocho-dong in Seoul, the YP Building sits at the interface between an existing apartment complex to the east and a narrow 4-meter-wide street, where future road expansion is anticipated as part of a district unit plan associated with the reconstruction of the adjacent residential development. Positioned at the intersection of the current low-rise commercial urban fabric and the emerging scale of a redeveloped residential environment, the site required a spatial order capable of responding flexibly to its evolving urban context.