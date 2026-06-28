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YP Building / Simplex Architecture

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YP Building / Simplex Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeYP Building / Simplex Architecture - Image 3 of 30YP Building / Simplex Architecture - Exterior Photography, ConcreteYP Building / Simplex Architecture - Exterior PhotographyYP Building / Simplex Architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Simplex Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
  • Lead Architects: Chung Whan Park, Sanghun Song
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YP Building / Simplex Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. Located at 1697-38 Seocho-dong in Seoul, the YP Building sits at the interface between an existing apartment complex to the east and a narrow 4-meter-wide street, where future road expansion is anticipated as part of a district unit plan associated with the reconstruction of the adjacent residential development. Positioned at the intersection of the current low-rise commercial urban fabric and the emerging scale of a redeveloped residential environment, the site required a spatial order capable of responding flexibly to its evolving urban context.

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Cite: "YP Building / Simplex Architecture" 28 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042818/yp-building-simplex-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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