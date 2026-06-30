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The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design

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The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design - Exterior PhotographyThe TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design - Image 3 of 27The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairThe TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairThe TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: 85 Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  610
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:To Huu Dung
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atarashi Window, Bosch, Dulux, Vietceramics, Villeroy & Boch
  • Lead Architects: To Huu Dung
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Thai Thanh Luu
  • Design Team: Nguyen Le Truong An
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SCie
  • General Contractor: Antcons
  • City: Da Nang
  • Country: Vietnam
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The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design - Exterior Photography
© To Huu Dung

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Nguyen Phan Vinh Street in Tan Thanh, Hoi An, the villa occupies a 360-square-meter coastal site near the transition zone of the city's heritage core. The TH Villa Hoi An transforms the strict planning controls of Hoi An's coastal edge into a flexible retreat where family life, hospitality, and the surrounding seascape can coexist.

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85 Design
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WoodSteel

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Cite: "The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design" 30 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042815/the-th-villa-hoi-an-85-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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