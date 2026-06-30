The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design

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Architects: 85 Design
- Area: 610 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:To Huu Dung
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Manufacturers: Atarashi Window, Bosch, Dulux, Vietceramics, Villeroy & Boch
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Lead Architects: To Huu Dung
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on Nguyen Phan Vinh Street in Tan Thanh, Hoi An, the villa occupies a 360-square-meter coastal site near the transition zone of the city's heritage core. The TH Villa Hoi An transforms the strict planning controls of Hoi An's coastal edge into a flexible retreat where family life, hospitality, and the surrounding seascape can coexist.