The TH Villa Hoi An / 85 Design

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Houses • Da Nang, Vietnam Architects: 85 Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 610 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: To Huu Dung

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atarashi Window , Bosch , Dulux , Vietceramics , Villeroy & Boch

Lead Architects: To Huu Dung

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Thai Thanh Luu

Design Team: Nguyen Le Truong An

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SCie

General Contractor: Antcons

City: Da Nang

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on Nguyen Phan Vinh Street in Tan Thanh, Hoi An, the villa occupies a 360-square-meter coastal site near the transition zone of the city's heritage core. The TH Villa Hoi An transforms the strict planning controls of Hoi An's coastal edge into a flexible retreat where family life, hospitality, and the surrounding seascape can coexist.