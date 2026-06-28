Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture

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Architects: 24Minimalist Architecture
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Quang Dam
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Manufacturers: Dulux, Hafele, vicostone
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Lead Architects: Nguyen Thanh Phuc
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nam Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, Vietnam, Nam Da House occupies a plot behind the homeowner's parents' residence within a multi-generational family compound. Partially screened by the existing dwelling at the front, the site receives limited natural light, ventilation, and outward views. Its western exposure also subjects the building to intense afternoon sun, while the project was developed with a modest budget and built largely by local craftsmen.