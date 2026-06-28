Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture

+ 11

Houses • Nam Da, Vietnam Architects: 24Minimalist Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 105 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dulux , Hafele , vicostone

Lead Architects: Nguyen Thanh Phuc

Category: Houses

Design Team: Nguyen Hoang Long, Vang Anh Quoc

City: Nam Da

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nam Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, Vietnam, Nam Da House occupies a plot behind the homeowner's parents' residence within a multi-generational family compound. Partially screened by the existing dwelling at the front, the site receives limited natural light, ventilation, and outward views. Its western exposure also subjects the building to intense afternoon sun, while the project was developed with a modest budget and built largely by local craftsmen.