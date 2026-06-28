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Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture

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Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture - Image 2 of 16Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture - Interior PhotographyNam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture - Image 4 of 16Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodNam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Nam Da, Vietnam
  • Architects: 24Minimalist Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dulux, Hafele, vicostone
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Thanh Phuc
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Nguyen Hoang Long, Vang Anh Quoc
  • City: Nam Da
  • Country: Vietnam
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Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Nam Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, Vietnam, Nam Da House occupies a plot behind the homeowner's parents' residence within a multi-generational family compound. Partially screened by the existing dwelling at the front, the site receives limited natural light, ventilation, and outward views. Its western exposure also subjects the building to intense afternoon sun, while the project was developed with a modest budget and built largely by local craftsmen.

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24Minimalist Architecture
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Cite: "Nam Da House / 24Minimalist Architecture" 28 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042801/nam-da-house-24minimalist-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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