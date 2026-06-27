  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio

Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio

Save

Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenSandstone House / 4Brick Studio - Image 3 of 23Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairSandstone House / 4Brick Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, LightingSandstone House / 4Brick Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bangalore, India
  • Architects: 4Brick Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ekansh Goel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dtale Modern, Jaipur Rugs, Schüco India, Sreeram Rohith, The Stone Company, Veterans Interiors
  • Lead Architects: Vandana Taluru
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architecture: 3Fold Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dr Chetan K
  • City: Bangalore
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ekansh Goel

Text description provided by the architects. At Bangalore's edge, this home is designed as a retreat for everyday living, art, and quiet contemplation. The homeowners, both doctors, wanted a home that offered respite from their profession while housing a growing collection of antiques and artefacts. Anchored in lush greenery and opening to a golf course on one side, the home is crafted in stone and lime plaster and enriched with antiques. Set within lush greenery and overlooking a golf course, the house is built in sandstone and lime plaster, with a central courtyard bringing natural light and ventilation deep into the interiors.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
4Brick Studio
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio" 27 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042796/sandstone-house-4brick-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags