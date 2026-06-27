Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio

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Architects: 4Brick Studio
- Area: 7800 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ekansh Goel
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Manufacturers: Dtale Modern, Jaipur Rugs, Schüco India, Sreeram Rohith, The Stone Company, Veterans Interiors
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Lead Architects: Vandana Taluru
Text description provided by the architects. At Bangalore's edge, this home is designed as a retreat for everyday living, art, and quiet contemplation. The homeowners, both doctors, wanted a home that offered respite from their profession while housing a growing collection of antiques and artefacts. Anchored in lush greenery and opening to a golf course on one side, the home is crafted in stone and lime plaster and enriched with antiques. Set within lush greenery and overlooking a golf course, the house is built in sandstone and lime plaster, with a central courtyard bringing natural light and ventilation deep into the interiors.