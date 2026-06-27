Sandstone House / 4Brick Studio

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Houses • Bangalore, India Architects: 4Brick Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ekansh Goel

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dtale Modern , Jaipur Rugs , Schüco India , Sreeram Rohith , The Stone Company , Veterans Interiors

Lead Architects: Vandana Taluru

Category: Houses

Landscape Architecture: 3Fold Design

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Dr Chetan K

City: Bangalore

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. At Bangalore's edge, this home is designed as a retreat for everyday living, art, and quiet contemplation. The homeowners, both doctors, wanted a home that offered respite from their profession while housing a growing collection of antiques and artefacts. Anchored in lush greenery and opening to a golf course on one side, the home is crafted in stone and lime plaster and enriched with antiques. Set within lush greenery and overlooking a golf course, the house is built in sandstone and lime plaster, with a central courtyard bringing natural light and ventilation deep into the interiors.