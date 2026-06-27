Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Mana arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 214 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Lacaz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Konkre , Paulo Alves , Tramontina

Lead Architect: Ana Carolina de Siqueira

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Text description provided by the architects. This project began with the purchase of a charming 1940s house in Jardim Luzitânia—a long-held dream for the family. The client approached me with the desire to preserve the soul of the house, honoring its original spirit and restoring the atmosphere of an old, lived-in home where she, her husband, their twin sons, and their dog, Amora, could live comfortably. Right at the beginning, we removed a structural wall that divided the living room, expanding the space and creating a more natural connection between the living area, the staircase, and the kitchen. This opening strategy completely transformed the social area, bringing fluidity and light.