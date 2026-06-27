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Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura

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Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairLimoeiro House / Mana arquitetura - Image 2 of 13Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, Chair, Bedroom, BedLimoeiro House / Mana arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairLimoeiro House / Mana arquitetura - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Mana arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  214
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Konkre, Paulo Alves, Tramontina
  • Lead Architect: Ana Carolina de Siqueira
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Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura - Image 2 of 13
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. This project began with the purchase of a charming 1940s house in Jardim Luzitânia—a long-held dream for the family. The client approached me with the desire to preserve the soul of the house, honoring its original spirit and restoring the atmosphere of an old, lived-in home where she, her husband, their twin sons, and their dog, Amora, could live comfortably. Right at the beginning, we removed a structural wall that divided the living room, expanding the space and creating a more natural connection between the living area, the staircase, and the kitchen. This opening strategy completely transformed the social area, bringing fluidity and light.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura" [Casa Limoeiro / Mana arquitetura] 27 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042795/limoeiro-house-mana-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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