Limoeiro House / Mana arquitetura

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Architects: Mana arquitetura
- Area: 214 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
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Manufacturers: Deca, Konkre, Paulo Alves, Tramontina
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Lead Architect: Ana Carolina de Siqueira
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Clarissa Corrêa
- Project Team: Julia Akemi
- Civil Engineering: JPB engenharia
- Landscape Design: Camila Guzo
- Interior Design: marcenaria gloriosa
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. This project began with the purchase of a charming 1940s house in Jardim Luzitânia—a long-held dream for the family. The client approached me with the desire to preserve the soul of the house, honoring its original spirit and restoring the atmosphere of an old, lived-in home where she, her husband, their twin sons, and their dog, Amora, could live comfortably. Right at the beginning, we removed a structural wall that divided the living room, expanding the space and creating a more natural connection between the living area, the staircase, and the kitchen. This opening strategy completely transformed the social area, bringing fluidity and light.