Stone and Wood Studio / Common Wonder

-
Architects: Common Wonder
- Area: 14 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Max Hart Nibbrig
-
Manufacturers: Lepine Quarry, St Maximim Quarry
-
Lead Architects: Matt Ball, Annebé Brouwer
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Amsterdam, Hangzhou, and London-based studio Common Wonder explores the dialogue between wood and stone in a small garden pavilion in Amsterdam that feels at once robust and finely wrought.