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Stone and Wood Studio / Common Wonder

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Residential Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
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Stone and Wood Studio / Common Wonder - Interior Photography, Wood
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Amsterdam, Hangzhou, and London-based studio Common Wonder explores the dialogue between wood and stone in a small garden pavilion in Amsterdam that feels at once robust and finely wrought.

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Common Wonder
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WoodSteelStone

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Cite: "Stone and Wood Studio / Common Wonder" 04 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042792/stone-and-wood-studio-common-wonder> ISSN 0719-8884

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