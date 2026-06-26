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Island Crest / ONOMA Architecture

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Island Crest / ONOMA Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorIsland Crest / ONOMA Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairIsland Crest / ONOMA Architecture - Image 4 of 30Island Crest / ONOMA Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodIsland Crest / ONOMA Architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Mercer Island, United States
  • Architects: ONOMA Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Soldi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  15" Series 9 1 Burner Gas Cooktop, Natural Gas - CG151DNGGB5 | Fisher & Paykel USA, 18" Designer Column Freezer with Ice Maker - Panel Ready, 24" ADA Height Dishwasher - Panel Ready, 30" Designer Column Refrigerator - Panel Ready, 30" M Series Contemporary Convection Steam Oven - Plumbed, Access Lighting 20149LEDDMGLP-BL Matira 2 Light 13" Tall LED Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass | Ferguson Home, Brizo 15" Undermount Workstation Bar Sink – Single Bowl Stainless Steel, Brizo 56" Undermount Workstation Sink – Reversible Offset Drain, Brizo Odin® | Bar Faucet with Arc Spout - Less Handle, Brizo Odin® | SmartTouch® Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Arc Spout - Less Handle, DASI, VELUX Digital Asset Storage Infrastructure, Dekton Domoos — Cosentino - vent hood surround, Dekton Marmorio — Cosentino - countertops, Element Hardwoods, White Oak Flooring, LA SPEZIA - PORCELAIN — Cooritalia - tile, Novus nXt Contemporary Gas Fireplace | Heatilator, Odin® | SmartTouch® Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Arc Spout - Less Handle, Round Long Door Pull | Emtek, SPO30CM/B/TH | Wolf Trade Resources | Specs & Manuals, Select Transitional Bar Knurled Appliance Pull | Emtek, +4
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Island Crest / ONOMA Architecture - Image 4 of 30
© Rafael Soldi

Text description provided by the architects. The story of Island Crest is rooted in commitment, preservation, and the decision to thoughtfully re-envision good bones. When the new owners discovered a 1958 home on Mercer Island, they were immediately drawn to its history and character. The couple fell for the building's midcentury design, Pacific Northwest craftsmanship, and the majestic magnolia anchoring the front yard. They envisioned it as a forever home where they could start their family. Yet they also saw that it needed a full gut remodel to meet the needs of their growing family and accommodate their social lifestyle and open-door, more-the-merrier philosophy.

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Cite: "Island Crest / ONOMA Architecture" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042770/island-crest-onoma-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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