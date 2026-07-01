Casa Continuum / Inverse Project

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Architects: Inverse Project
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
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Manufacturers: Kebony, Biotile
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Lead Architects: Richard Hammond, Rudy Schalger
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Design Team: Camila Arce Chagnon, Zetty Alonzo
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DIESA Ingenieros Estructurales S.A.
- Landscape Architecture: tudio Kúa, / Mauricio Baltodano, Roberto Gonzalez
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: illumination
- General Contractor: Proinsa
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JLC, Cristian Jiménez
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Civil Design Studio
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Rather than occupying the highest point of the site, Casa Continuum dissolves into the hillside, transforming a steep tropical terrain into a continuous architectural experience shaped by landscape, climate, and horizon. Located within the tropical dry forest of the Peninsula Papagayo on Costa Rica's Pacific coast, the 1,600-square-meter residence explores what the architects define as "Essential Architecture."