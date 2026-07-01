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Casa Continuum / Inverse Project

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Casa Continuum / Inverse Project - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Coast, ForestCasa Continuum / Inverse Project - Exterior PhotographyCasa Continuum / Inverse Project - Interior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, CourtyardCasa Continuum / Inverse Project - Image 5 of 27Casa Continuum / Inverse Project - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Costa Rica
  • Architects: Inverse Project
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kebony, Biotile
  • Lead Architects: Richard Hammond, Rudy Schalger
  • Design Team: Camila Arce Chagnon, Zetty Alonzo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DIESA Ingenieros Estructurales S.A.
  • Landscape Architecture: tudio Kúa, / Mauricio Baltodano, Roberto Gonzalez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: illumination
  • General Contractor: Proinsa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JLC, Cristian Jiménez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Civil Design Studio
  • Country: Costa Rica
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Casa Continuum / Inverse Project - Image 7 of 27
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Text description provided by the architects. Rather than occupying the highest point of the site, Casa Continuum dissolves into the hillside, transforming a steep tropical terrain into a continuous architectural experience shaped by landscape, climate, and horizon. Located within the tropical dry forest of the Peninsula Papagayo on Costa Rica's Pacific coast, the 1,600-square-meter residence explores what the architects define as "Essential Architecture."

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WoodStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsCosta Rica

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Cite: "Casa Continuum / Inverse Project" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042769/casa-continuum-inverse-project> ISSN 0719-8884

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