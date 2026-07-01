Casa Continuum / Inverse Project

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Text description provided by the architects. Rather than occupying the highest point of the site, Casa Continuum dissolves into the hillside, transforming a steep tropical terrain into a continuous architectural experience shaped by landscape, climate, and horizon. Located within the tropical dry forest of the Peninsula Papagayo on Costa Rica's Pacific coast, the 1,600-square-meter residence explores what the architects define as "Essential Architecture."