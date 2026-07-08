Piso Oliva / More&Co

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Architects: More&Co
- Area: 271 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Pancho Gallardo
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Lead Architect: Paula Rosales
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation, Residential Interiors
- Technical Team: Carolina Lozano
- Design Team: Paula Moya
- Interior Designer: Iván Díaz
- Constructor: BOPPS SL
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Oliva Apartment by More&co reimagines a traditional urban dwelling into a fluid, luminous, and connected home designed for contemporary living. The primary objective of the intervention was to dismantle a previously compartmentalized layout, unlocking the space to maximize natural light and foster a sense of shared experience throughout the domestic sphere.