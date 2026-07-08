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Piso Oliva / More&Co

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Piso Oliva / More&Co - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassPiso Oliva / More&Co - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, Table, Chair, GlassPiso Oliva / More&Co - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, ShelvingPiso Oliva / More&Co - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairPiso Oliva / More&Co - More Images+ 10

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Renovation, Residential Interiors
Spain
  • Architects: More&Co
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  271
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pancho Gallardo
  • Lead Architect: Paula Rosales
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Piso Oliva / More&Co - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, Table, Chair, Glass
© Pancho Gallardo

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Oliva Apartment by More&co reimagines a traditional urban dwelling into a fluid, luminous, and connected home designed for contemporary living. The primary objective of the intervention was to dismantle a previously compartmentalized layout, unlocking the space to maximize natural light and foster a sense of shared experience throughout the domestic sphere.

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More&Co
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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Piso Oliva / More&Co" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042760/piso-oliva-more-and-co> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pancho Gallardo

奥利瓦公寓 / More&Co

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