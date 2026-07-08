Piso Oliva / More&Co

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Oliva Apartment by More&co reimagines a traditional urban dwelling into a fluid, luminous, and connected home designed for contemporary living. The primary objective of the intervention was to dismantle a previously compartmentalized layout, unlocking the space to maximize natural light and foster a sense of shared experience throughout the domestic sphere.