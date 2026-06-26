A White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier

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Langfang, China
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Architects: M.S.A.A. atelier
- Area: 32 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Zihan Li
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Lead Architects: Zihan Li
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- City: Langfang
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In the eastern suburbs of Beijing, There are numerous stretches of wheat fields along the eastern bank of the Chaobai River, allowing for two crop seasons each year. A rugged high-speed rail line cuts through the landscape overhead. At the edge of urbanization, where development meets remote villages, a unique visual texture emerges. We chose this site to conduct a subtle intervention experiment.