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A White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier

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A White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier - Exterior PhotographyA White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier - Exterior PhotographyA White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier - Exterior PhotographyA White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier - Image 5 of 24A White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Langfang, China
  • Architects: M.S.A.A. atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zihan Li
  • Lead Architects: Zihan Li
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A White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier - Exterior Photography
© Zihan Li

Text description provided by the architects. In the eastern suburbs of Beijing, There are numerous stretches of wheat fields along the eastern bank of the Chaobai River, allowing for two crop seasons each year. A rugged high-speed rail line cuts through the landscape overhead. At the edge of urbanization, where development meets remote villages, a unique visual texture emerges. We chose this site to conduct a subtle intervention experiment.

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Cite: "A White Barn / M.S.A.A. atelier" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042756/a-white-barn-msaa-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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