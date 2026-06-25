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Casa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli

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Casa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCasa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, BeamCasa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, ConcreteCasa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, WoodCasa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Tecalli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  74
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Roberto Martínez
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Casa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Concrete
© Amy Bello

Text description provided by the architects. Located in San Cristóbal Tepontla, a locality adjacent to San Pedro Cholula in the Puebla valley, Mexico, this project represents the second intervention by the office in a territory profoundly defined by its productive identity. The area, recognized as one of the most important brick production centers in the region, sketches a unique urban landscape, marked by traditional kilns and extensive clay drying areas. The immediate context debates between two opposing realities: the imposing natural presence of Cerro Zapotecas - a landmark for local hiking and cycling - and the accelerated growth of the Zerezotla area, driven by real estate speculation.

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Estudio Tecalli
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "Casa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli" [Casa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli] 25 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042728/casa-estudio-f36-estudio-tecalli> ISSN 0719-8884

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