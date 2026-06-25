Casa Estudio F36 / Estudio Tecalli

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Houses • Mexico Architects: Estudio Tecalli

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 74 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Roberto Martínez

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in San Cristóbal Tepontla, a locality adjacent to San Pedro Cholula in the Puebla valley, Mexico, this project represents the second intervention by the office in a territory profoundly defined by its productive identity. The area, recognized as one of the most important brick production centers in the region, sketches a unique urban landscape, marked by traditional kilns and extensive clay drying areas. The immediate context debates between two opposing realities: the imposing natural presence of Cerro Zapotecas - a landmark for local hiking and cycling - and the accelerated growth of the Zerezotla area, driven by real estate speculation.