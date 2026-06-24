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Casa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim

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Casa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior Photography, WoodCasa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedCasa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedCasa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckCasa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Barroquinha, Brazil
  • Architects: UNA Barbara e Valentim
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Víctor Collor
  • Lead Architect: Fernanda Barbara, Fabio Valentim
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Casa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Víctor Collor

Text description provided by the architects. In Barra dos Remédios, on the west coast of Ceará, four modular timber bungalows demonstrate that industrialized construction and high-quality architecture can coexist and respond precisely to an ecologically fragile territory.

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UNA Barbara e Valentim
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesBrazil
Cite: "Casa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim" [Bangalôs Casa Daia / UNA Barbara e Valentim] 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042725/casa-daia-bungalows-una-barbara-e-valentim> ISSN 0719-8884

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