Casa Daia Bungalows / UNA Barbara e Valentim

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Barroquinha, Brazil
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Architects: UNA Barbara e Valentim
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Víctor Collor
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Lead Architect: Fernanda Barbara, Fabio Valentim
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
- Project Team: Breno Sá Leitão, Rodrigo Carvalho, Camila Ungaro, Luís Cunha, Mariana Nunes
- Structural Engineering: CROSSLAM
- Construction: Abaeté Construtora e Incorporadora
- Interior Design: MNMA Studio
- City: Barroquinha
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In Barra dos Remédios, on the west coast of Ceará, four modular timber bungalows demonstrate that industrialized construction and high-quality architecture can coexist and respond precisely to an ecologically fragile territory.