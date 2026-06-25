Jiangshan Tonglumen Urban Terrace / gad

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Category: Commercial Architecture

Structure: Ren Guangyong, Shi Lei

M&E: Cui Daliang, Wu Wenjian, Lu Baiqing, Yao Guocai, Yu Haiyang, Pan Xiaohui, Hong Zhiyan

Landscape Concept Design: Guo Yu, Lu Zhenqiu, Xia Ming, Chen Yuling

Landscape Design: Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd.

Curtain Wall Design: Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Industrial Design Co., Ltd.

Construction Drawing Institute: China Academy of Art Landscape & Architectural Design General Institute Co., Ltd.

Client: Jiangshan Chengxing Real Estate Co., Ltd.

City: Quzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Jiangshan Tonglumen Urban Terrace is located in the core area of Jiangshan, Zhejiang Province — a waterfront public core integrating a neighborhood center, retail, hospitality, and urban plaza. To the east, the site adjoins the ancient city wall ruins, where the Xu River and the Luxi Canal converge; century-old sycamores and the old street fabric remain intact. Yet despite this depth of historical heritage, the site has long been fragmented by modern traffic roads and an artificial canal, forming a structural void within the urban fabric. How to transform this void into a public catalyst for the city's core area — allowing the vitality of everyday street life to flow back to the waterfront — became the central design question of this project.