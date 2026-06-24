Prado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL

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Park • Medellín, Colombia Architects: Connatural, Edgar Mazo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Category: Park

Design: Edgar Mazo

Coordination: Érica Martínez

Development: Santiago Hurtado G.

Design Team: Louis van Asten, Eduardo Tapia, Natalia Villada, Daniela Suárez, Giovanna Furlan, Paulina Jiménez, Martin Jaermann

Vegetation Selection: Nicolás Hermelín

Design Review Director: Alejandro Restrepo

Forestry Engineering: Mauricio Jaramillo

Technical Supervision: Leonardo Correa, Gabriel Zapata, Doris Valencia, Martín Toro, Lina Restrepo

Project Management: Secretaría de Infraestructura, Alcaldía de Medellín, Dirección de proyectos urbanos estratégicos (Alejandro Restrepo)

General Construction: Empresa de Desarrollo Urbano EDU

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

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"In the neighborhoods of Aranjuez, a district in the northeastern part of the city of Medellín, street life unfolds not only on a base plane of various curvatures, well contained by the embossed walls of the houses, but also occurs on multiple levels; the relief, its diversity provides high and low levels over each row of houses. This simplicity, of this homogeneous and typical figure, becomes unhinged, decomposes.

- Excerpt from the magazine Circo, Carlos Mesa González.