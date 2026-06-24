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Prado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL

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Prado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL - Exterior PhotographyPrado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL - Exterior Photography, GardenPrado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL - Image 3 of 39Prado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL - Exterior Photography, GardenPrado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Park
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: Connatural, Edgar Mazo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Category: Park
  • Design: Edgar Mazo
  • Coordination: Érica Martínez
  • Development: Santiago Hurtado G.
  • Design Team: Louis van Asten, Eduardo Tapia, Natalia Villada, Daniela Suárez, Giovanna Furlan, Paulina Jiménez, Martin Jaermann
  • Vegetation Selection: Nicolás Hermelín
  • Design Review Director: Alejandro Restrepo
  • Forestry Engineering: Mauricio Jaramillo
  • Technical Supervision: Leonardo Correa, Gabriel Zapata, Doris Valencia, Martín Toro, Lina Restrepo
  • Project Management: Secretaría de Infraestructura, Alcaldía de Medellín, Dirección de proyectos urbanos estratégicos (Alejandro Restrepo)
  • General Construction: Empresa de Desarrollo Urbano EDU
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
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Prado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Isaac Ramirez

"In the neighborhoods of Aranjuez, a district in the northeastern part of the city of Medellín, street life unfolds not only on a base plane of various curvatures, well contained by the embossed walls of the houses, but also occurs on multiple levels; the relief, its diversity provides high and low levels over each row of houses. This simplicity, of this homogeneous and typical figure, becomes unhinged, decomposes.
 - Excerpt from the magazine Circo, Carlos Mesa González.

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Cite: "Prado Park / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL" [Parque Prado / Edgar Mazo + CONNATURAL] 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042721/prado-park-edgar-mazo-plus-connatural> ISSN 0719-8884

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