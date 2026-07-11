Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Ana Sawaia

Project Team: Juliana Baumgart

Landscape Desgin: LF Paisagismo

Structural Engineering: Eng. Paulo Camerini

Electrical Engineering: Adolfo Baccari

Lighting Design: Estudio RK

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Vilanova Artigas in 1956, Muxarabi House is organized around a clear structural system and a precise spatial arrangement. A white rectangular volume elevated on pilotis is distributed across two levels defined by a regular reinforced concrete grid. On the upper floor, the bedrooms face northeast, benefiting from the gentle morning sun. A continuous veranda screened by muxarabis regulates light and heat throughout the day. On the ground floor, large glass panels establish a direct relationship between the interior spaces and the garden.