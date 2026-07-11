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Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

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Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyMuxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Image 3 of 28Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Image 4 of 28Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Image 5 of 28Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  411
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  REKA
  • Lead Architect: Ana Luiza Sawaia
  • Coordination: Ana Sawaia
  • Project Team: Juliana Baumgart
  • Landscape Desgin: LF Paisagismo
  • Structural Engineering: Eng. Paulo Camerini
  • Electrical Engineering: Adolfo Baccari
  • Lighting Design: Estudio RK
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Vilanova Artigas in 1956, Muxarabi House is organized around a clear structural system and a precise spatial arrangement. A white rectangular volume elevated on pilotis is distributed across two levels defined by a regular reinforced concrete grid. On the upper floor, the bedrooms face northeast, benefiting from the gentle morning sun. A continuous veranda screened by muxarabis regulates light and heat throughout the day. On the ground floor, large glass panels establish a direct relationship between the interior spaces and the garden.

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Cite: "Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura" [Casa Muxarabi / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura] 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042712/muxarabi-house-ana-sawaia-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nelson Kon

Muxarabi 住宅 / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

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