Muxarabi House / Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
- Area: 411 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Nelson Kon
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Manufacturers: REKA
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Lead Architect: Ana Luiza Sawaia
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Ana Sawaia
- Project Team: Juliana Baumgart
- Landscape Desgin: LF Paisagismo
- Structural Engineering: Eng. Paulo Camerini
- Electrical Engineering: Adolfo Baccari
- Lighting Design: Estudio RK
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Vilanova Artigas in 1956, Muxarabi House is organized around a clear structural system and a precise spatial arrangement. A white rectangular volume elevated on pilotis is distributed across two levels defined by a regular reinforced concrete grid. On the upper floor, the bedrooms face northeast, benefiting from the gentle morning sun. A continuous veranda screened by muxarabis regulates light and heat throughout the day. On the ground floor, large glass panels establish a direct relationship between the interior spaces and the garden.