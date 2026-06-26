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Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio

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Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 18Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio - Image 3 of 18Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenGuesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, BalconyGuesthouse Postal route / Plazma Architecture Studio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Hospitality Architecture, Lodging, Restaurants & Bars
Neringa, Lithuania
  • Architects: Plazma Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  770
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norbert Tukaj
  • Lead Architects: Rytis Mikulionis, Dalia Treinytė
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Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Curonian Spit. One of the stops along the postal route—one of the principal overland routes in Europe during the 17th and18th centuries, running along the Curonian Spit coastline—was located in Juodkrantė.
The site contains three buildings: the main "homestead-postal station" building and two auxiliary buildings. Their arrangement reflects the traditional homestead layout, with the main building positioned along the street and the auxiliary buildings placed deeper within the plot, perpendicular to the main volume.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRestaurants & BarsLithuania

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRestaurants & BarsLithuania
Cite: "Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042697/guesthouse-postal-route-plazma-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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