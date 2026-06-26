Guesthouse "Postal route" / Plazma Architecture Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Curonian Spit. One of the stops along the postal route—one of the principal overland routes in Europe during the 17th and18th centuries, running along the Curonian Spit coastline—was located in Juodkrantė.

The site contains three buildings: the main "homestead-postal station" building and two auxiliary buildings. Their arrangement reflects the traditional homestead layout, with the main building positioned along the street and the auxiliary buildings placed deeper within the plot, perpendicular to the main volume.