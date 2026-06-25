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Xplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen

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Xplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen - Interior PhotographyXplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, GlassXplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamXplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassXplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Educational Architecture
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio Ard Hoksbergen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5825
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Max Hart Nibbrig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Mosa, Aluvo, De Nis, Hibex, Kone, LTS, Licotec, Mulklé Metaal, Parthos, Schellekens & Schellekens, Van den Berg Beton Elementen
  • Lead Architects: Ard Hoksbergen
  • Design Team: Erik Hoogendam, Hiu Yu Ong
  • Architecture Offices: VDNDP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Peutz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: De Groot Installaties
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Clemens Lichtadvies
  • Project Management: Rienks Adviseurs
  • General Contractor: Hegeman Bouw & Infra
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
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Xplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Glass
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Xplore Agora in Amsterdam North is the first school building in the Netherlands designed entirely for Agora education, an educational model without fixed subjects, timetables, or classrooms. Agora literally means "square": a shared space where exchange and encounter can emerge. The building translates this educational philosophy into a radically open spatial structure in which interaction, autonomy, and visibility are central.

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Cite: "Xplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen" 25 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042693/xplore-agora-school-amsterdam-studio-ard-hoksbergen> ISSN 0719-8884

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