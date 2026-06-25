Xplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen

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Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Erik Hoogendam, Hiu Yu Ong

Architecture Offices: VDNDP

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Peutz

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: De Groot Installaties

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Clemens Lichtadvies

Project Management: Rienks Adviseurs

General Contractor: Hegeman Bouw & Infra

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. Xplore Agora in Amsterdam North is the first school building in the Netherlands designed entirely for Agora education, an educational model without fixed subjects, timetables, or classrooms. Agora literally means "square": a shared space where exchange and encounter can emerge. The building translates this educational philosophy into a radically open spatial structure in which interaction, autonomy, and visibility are central.