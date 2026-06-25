Xplore Agora School Amsterdam / Studio Ard Hoksbergen

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Amsterdam, The Netherlands
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Architects: Studio Ard Hoksbergen
- Area: 5825 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Max Hart Nibbrig
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Manufacturers: Mosa, Aluvo, De Nis, Hibex, Kone, LTS, Licotec, Mulklé Metaal, Parthos, Schellekens & Schellekens, Van den Berg Beton Elementen
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Lead Architects: Ard Hoksbergen
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- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Erik Hoogendam, Hiu Yu Ong
- Architecture Offices: VDNDP
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Peutz
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: De Groot Installaties
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Clemens Lichtadvies
- Project Management: Rienks Adviseurs
- General Contractor: Hegeman Bouw & Infra
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Xplore Agora in Amsterdam North is the first school building in the Netherlands designed entirely for Agora education, an educational model without fixed subjects, timetables, or classrooms. Agora literally means "square": a shared space where exchange and encounter can emerge. The building translates this educational philosophy into a radically open spatial structure in which interaction, autonomy, and visibility are central.