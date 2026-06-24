Save this picture!© Alfredo Maiquez+ 15 Curated by Valentina Díaz Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1042685/el-arca-residential-pavilion-mallol Clipboard "COPY" CopyHouses•Nueva Suiza, Panama Architects: Mallol Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024 Photographs Photographs:Alfredo Maiquez, Pepe CalaveraCategory: HousesDesign Team: MallolCarpentry And Construction Execution: Amílcar Rodríguez, Abdiel RodríguezCity: Nueva SuizaCountry: PanamaDid you collaborate on this project?More SpecsLess Specs Save this picture!© Alfredo Maiquez