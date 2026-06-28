Estero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic center of San José del Cabo, Estero Residences and Gamba Café is a boutique mixed-use development that combines six residences, a café, retail spaces, and shared amenities within a compact urban footprint. Developed by Oeste Works and designed by Barde vanVoltt in collaboration with local architect Arquipartners, the project explores how contemporary architecture can foster community while responding to the climate, culture, and evolving character of Baja California Sur.