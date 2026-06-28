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Estero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt

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Estero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Dining roomEstero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Chair, PatioEstero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, WoodEstero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassEstero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Coffee Shop Interiors
San José del Cabo, Mexico
  • Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Nuumbra Estudio
  • Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
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Estero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the historic center of San José del Cabo, Estero Residences and Gamba Café is a boutique mixed-use development that combines six residences, a café, retail spaces, and shared amenities within a compact urban footprint. Developed by Oeste Works and designed by Barde vanVoltt in collaboration with local architect Arquipartners, the project explores how contemporary architecture can foster community while responding to the climate, culture, and evolving character of Baja California Sur.

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Barde + vanVoltt
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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsMexico

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Estero Residences + Gamba café / Barde + vanVoltt" 28 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042677/estero-residences-plus-gamba-cafe-barde-plus-vanvoltt> ISSN 0719-8884

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