Curio Residence / Waterfrom Design

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The relationship between our client and us spans more than two decades. Over the years, we were invited to shape three spaces across his life. In 2015, he acquired a fourth property and once again called on us to take measurements. Then, mid-process, he paused. He wanted time to clarify his vision for the space before moving forward. In the years that followed, he would occasionally browse bookshops, pulling out architecture and design magazines whenever he spotted the name "Waterfrom" — leafing through the pages, catching up on our latest work, then quietly returning the issue to the shelf. He was waiting. Perhaps for his own ideas to crystallize; perhaps for us to grow into the partner he needed. We knew nothing of this silent vigil. We simply kept moving forward, one project at a time. Then, in 2023, the phone rang. "Let's begin."