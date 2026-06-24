Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects

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Architects: NOTNOT Architects
- Area: 1802 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
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Manufacturers: FILOBE
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Lead Architects: Hojung An
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- Design Team: Seungkyu Jung, Junghae Kim
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sen Engineering Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: GM Engineering
- General Contractor: Giro Consruction
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Hapjeong-dong, a vital urban node where northwestern Seoul's cultural and commercial districts—Hongdae, Sangsu, and Mangwon—intersect. Anchored by the presence of UNStudio's YG Entertainment headquarters, this neighborhood forms a pluralistic urban context where the old residential fabric overlaps with the transient, high-velocity currents of contemporary commerce.