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Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects

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Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeHapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects - Exterior PhotographyHapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, StairsHapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects - Image 5 of 25Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: NOTNOT Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1802
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyungsub Shin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FILOBE
  • Lead Architects: Hojung An
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Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Hapjeong-dong, a vital urban node where northwestern Seoul's cultural and commercial districts—Hongdae, Sangsu, and Mangwon—intersect. Anchored by the presence of UNStudio's YG Entertainment headquarters, this neighborhood forms a pluralistic urban context where the old residential fabric overlaps with the transient, high-velocity currents of contemporary commerce.

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NOTNOT Architects
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects" 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042675/hapjeong-artplex-mixed-use-facility-notnot-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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