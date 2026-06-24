Hapjeong Artplex Mixed-use Facility / NOTNOT Architects

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Seungkyu Jung, Junghae Kim

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sen Engineering Group

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: GM Engineering

General Contractor: Giro Consruction

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Hapjeong-dong, a vital urban node where northwestern Seoul's cultural and commercial districts—Hongdae, Sangsu, and Mangwon—intersect. Anchored by the presence of UNStudio's YG Entertainment headquarters, this neighborhood forms a pluralistic urban context where the old residential fabric overlaps with the transient, high-velocity currents of contemporary commerce.