KH House / NGSTUDIO

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Piracaia, Brazil
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Architects: NGSTUDIO
- Area: 2100 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Wilson Dorigon
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Lead Architect: Michel Nagi Ghostine
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Piracaia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal seeks to strike a balance between architecture, landscape, and materials, with the view of the reservoir as the central element. Inspired by vernacular architecture, the project highlights natural materials such as wood and stone, combined with contemporary concrete. The horizontal nature of the composition respects the scale of the landscape and enhances the views, fostering a subtle integration with the site.