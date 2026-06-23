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KH House / NGSTUDIO

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KH House / NGSTUDIO - Exterior PhotographyKH House / NGSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairKH House / NGSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardKH House / NGSTUDIO - Image 5 of 22KH House / NGSTUDIO - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Piracaia, Brazil
  • Architects: NGSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wilson Dorigon
  • Lead Architect: Michel Nagi Ghostine
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KH House / NGSTUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Wilson Dorigon

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal seeks to strike a balance between architecture, landscape, and materials, with the view of the reservoir as the central element. Inspired by vernacular architecture, the project highlights natural materials such as wood and stone, combined with contemporary concrete. The horizontal nature of the composition respects the scale of the landscape and enhances the views, fostering a subtle integration with the site.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "KH House / NGSTUDIO" [Casa KH / NGSTUDIO] 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042665/kh-house-ngstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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