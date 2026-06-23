CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre

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Architects: WilkinsonEyre
- Area: 330000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Doublespace
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Architect of Record: Adamson Associates
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- Client: Le Caisse and Hines
- Tenant: CIBC
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a mixed-use destination anchored by infrastructure, public space, and wellness focused workplaces, CIBC SQUARE reconnects Toronto's downtown core to its waterfront through a major new civic and commercial development.