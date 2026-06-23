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CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre

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CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Doublespace

CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - Image 2 of 38CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior PhotographyCIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography, CityscapeCIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography, CityscapeCIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Sustainability
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: WilkinsonEyre
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Doublespace
  • Architect of Record: Adamson Associates
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Save this picture!
CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Doublespace

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a mixed-use destination anchored by infrastructure, public space, and wellness focused workplaces, CIBC SQUARE reconnects Toronto's downtown core to its waterfront through a major new civic and commercial development.

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WilkinsonEyre
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureSustainabilityCanada

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureSustainabilityCanada
Cite: "CIBC Square / WilkinsonEyre" 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042663/cibc-square-wilkinsoneyre> ISSN 0719-8884

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