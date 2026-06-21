Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office

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Architects: T2P Architects Office
- Area: 415 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Vincent Hecht
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Lead Architects: Tatsuhito Ono, Tomonori Miura, Yang Shikwan
Text description provided by the architects. In an area of Sendai City where condominium development is gradually progressing, we planned a branch office for Osaka Lightning Rod Industry, a specialized manufacturer of lightning protection equipment. At many of the company's previous branch locations, workspaces were divided across multiple floors, which hindered active communication. Furthermore, the company's operations span a wide range—from sales consultations and ordering to inventory management, assembly, transport, and onsite work—creating a need for a cross-functional, easily interconnected workspace. Inspired by the structure of a lightning rod, in which a collection of small parts forms a unified whole, our goal was to create a new workplace where individual spaces (the parts) and the overall space (the whole) maintain a tight relationship.