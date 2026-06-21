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Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office

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Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office - Image 2 of 23Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, Chair, BeamOsaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office - Image 4 of 23Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office - Image 5 of 23Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Sendai, Japan
  • Architects: T2P Architects Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  415
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vincent Hecht
  • Lead Architects: Tatsuhito Ono, Tomonori Miura, Yang Shikwan
  • Category: Offices
  • Lead Team: Tatsuhito Ono, Tomonori Miura, Shikwan Yang
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Obayashi Corporation
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Hibiya Engineering
  • City: Sendai
  • Country: Japan
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Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, Chair, Beam
© Vincent Hecht

Text description provided by the architects. In an area of Sendai City where condominium development is gradually progressing, we planned a branch office for Osaka Lightning Rod Industry, a specialized manufacturer of lightning protection equipment. At many of the company's previous branch locations, workspaces were divided across multiple floors, which hindered active communication. Furthermore, the company's operations span a wide range—from sales consultations and ordering to inventory management, assembly, transport, and onsite work—creating a need for a cross-functional, easily interconnected workspace. Inspired by the structure of a lightning rod, in which a collection of small parts forms a unified whole, our goal was to create a new workplace where individual spaces (the parts) and the overall space (the whole) maintain a tight relationship.

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Cite: "Osaka Lightning Rod Industry Sendai Branch Office / T2P Architects Office" 21 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042629/osaka-lightning-rod-industry-sendai-branch-office-t2p-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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