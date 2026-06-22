Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects

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Category: Houses

City: Ahilyanagar

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Ahilyanagar town of Maharashtra, with a design brief of 7,000 sq feet, while the house had to be designed for the hot and dry climate, which responds carefully to extreme temperatures, intense sunlight, and low humidity. The design focuses on reducing heat gain, improving natural ventilation, and creating comfortable indoor spaces with minimal dependence on mechanical cooling systems.