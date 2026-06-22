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Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects

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Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects - Image 2 of 31 Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects - Image 4 of 31 Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects - Interior Photography, Brick Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ahilyanagar, India
  • Architects: Kaushal TaTiya Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Avesh Gaur
  • Lead Architects: Ar.Kaushal Suresh Tatiya, Ar. Sweety Muttha
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Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects - Exterior Photography
© Avesh Gaur

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Ahilyanagar town of Maharashtra, with a design brief of 7,000 sq feet, while the house had to be designed for the hot and dry climate, which responds carefully to extreme temperatures, intense sunlight, and low humidity. The design focuses on reducing heat gain, improving natural ventilation, and creating comfortable indoor spaces with minimal dependence on mechanical cooling systems.

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Cite: " Anthill House / Kaushal TaTiya Architects" 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042600/anthill-house-kaushal-tatiya-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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