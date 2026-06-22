Nakano House / KUMA & ELSA

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Text description provided by the architects. The client's childhood home, a traditional Japanese house, has an engawa - a gallery open to the garden. There, she was immersed in the scent of fresh grass, the fragrances of the seasons, and even the smells drifting from his neighbors' kitchens. The wish was to recreate that memory, this time in an apartment fifteen meters above the ground. We therefore imagined a house open to the sky.