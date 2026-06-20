Percy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design

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Architects: Michael Taylor Architecture + Design
- Area: 2800 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Tom Arban
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Lead Architects: Michael Taylor
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Contractor: Mill House Design
- Landscape Architecture: Mark Hartley Landscape Architects
- City: Ontario
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Michael Taylor Architecture + Design was asked to build a quiet rural retreat for a couple the firm already knew, having earlier completed their condominium interior in busy downtown Toronto. The new site could not be more different: a heavily treed slope rising steeply above a calm lake, with a private beach below dotted with old tree stumps. The property occupies the shoreline of Percy Lake, close to Algonquin Park, Ontario. Its bedrock is Canadian Shield granite and stretches of that stone appear across the grounds and have been incorporated into the landscaping.