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Percy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design

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Percy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass, DeckPercy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, TablePercy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamPercy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamPercy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ontario, Canada
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Percy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
© Tom Arban

Text description provided by the architects. Michael Taylor Architecture + Design was asked to build a quiet rural retreat for a couple the firm already knew, having earlier completed their condominium interior in busy downtown Toronto. The new site could not be more different: a heavily treed slope rising steeply above a calm lake, with a private beach below dotted with old tree stumps. The property occupies the shoreline of Percy Lake, close to Algonquin Park, Ontario. Its bedrock is Canadian Shield granite and stretches of that stone appear across the grounds and have been incorporated into the landscaping.

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Cite: "Percy Lake Cottage / Michael Taylor Architecture + Design" 20 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042593/percy-lake-cottage-michael-taylor-architecture-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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