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As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL

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As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL - Exterior PhotographyAs Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL - Image 2 of 20As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL - Image 4 of 20As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL - Image 3 of 20As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Space, Museum, Installation
Aarhus, Denmark
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As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL - Exterior Photography
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. With As Seen Below, ARoS gains a new international landmark work by one of the most influential artists of our time, James Turrell. The installation represents the culmination of the museum's approximately 4,000-square-metre underground expansion and reinforces ARoS' position as an international destination where art, architecture, and experience converge.

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Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
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James Turrell
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumInstallationDenmark

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumInstallationDenmark
Cite: "As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL" 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042572/as-seen-below-the-dome-a-skyspace-james-turrell-plus-schmidt-hammer-lassen> ISSN 0719-8884

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