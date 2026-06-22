As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL

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Aarhus, Denmark
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Architects: James Turrell, Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects
- Area: 4000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Adam Mørk, Tina Sørensen
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- Category: Public Space, Museum, Installation
- Client: City of Aarhus, Culture and Citizen Services, and ARoS Aarhus Art Museum
- Engineer: COWI A/S
- Client Advisor: Kuben Management A/S
- City: Aarhus
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. With As Seen Below, ARoS gains a new international landmark work by one of the most influential artists of our time, James Turrell. The installation represents the culmination of the museum's approximately 4,000-square-metre underground expansion and reinforces ARoS' position as an international destination where art, architecture, and experience converge.