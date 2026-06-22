As Seen Below – The Dome, a Skyspace / James Turrell + SHL

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Category: Public Space, Museum, Installation

Client: City of Aarhus, Culture and Citizen Services, and ARoS Aarhus Art Museum

Engineer: COWI A/S

Client Advisor: Kuben Management A/S

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. With As Seen Below, ARoS gains a new international landmark work by one of the most influential artists of our time, James Turrell. The installation represents the culmination of the museum's approximately 4,000-square-metre underground expansion and reinforces ARoS' position as an international destination where art, architecture, and experience converge.