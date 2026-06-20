  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture

Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture

Save

Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture - Image 2 of 12Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ColumnSaddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture - Interior Photography, ColumnSaddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture - Exterior PhotographySaddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
New South Wales, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Zella Casey Brown

Text description provided by the architects. Saddleback Mountain House is the result of eight years of planning and construction to fulfill a family's dream for a home that would support their growing children and a lifestyle strongly connected to the outdoors. From the beginning, the clients asked for a house that responded directly to its landscape, using robust materials and passive design principles to create a sustainable home that would endure and adapt over time. 

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Casey Brown Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia
Cite: "Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture" 20 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042571/saddleback-mountain-house-casey-brown-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags