Saddleback Mountain House / Casey Brown Architecture

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New South Wales, Australia
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Architects: Casey Brown Architecture
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Zella Casey Brown
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- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- City: New South Wales
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Saddleback Mountain House is the result of eight years of planning and construction to fulfill a family's dream for a home that would support their growing children and a lifestyle strongly connected to the outdoors. From the beginning, the clients asked for a house that responded directly to its landscape, using robust materials and passive design principles to create a sustainable home that would endure and adapt over time.