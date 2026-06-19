Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects

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Category: Gallery, Schools

Team: Ellie Farrell, Brad Wray

Formed Concrete: Steelfox

Client: Marco Di Cesare - Principal Marcellin College, Bulleen, Victoria, Australia

Building Surveyor: Michel Group Building Surveyors

City: Bulleen

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The evolution of the idea for this project began back in 2013-2015 at Caroline Chisholm College in Braybrook, where we designed the first iteration of a flyover typology for our then and now client, Principal Marco De Cesare. This project became a new and highly celebrated visual identity for the college. Seen on public billboards in wider Braybrook and Footscray, school publications, and published internationally through architectural media. The outcome of the project, along with extensive renovation to the quadrangle landscape, led to increased school enrolments and a new sense of optimism and pride for the college.