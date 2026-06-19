  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Australia
  5. Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects

Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects

Save
Save this picture!
Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Peter Clarke

Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - Image 2 of 38Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - Image 3 of 38Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - Image 4 of 38Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - Image 5 of 38Gallery For A Tree Flyover Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Gallery, Schools
Bulleen, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects - Image 2 of 38
© Peter Clarke

Text description provided by the architects. The evolution of the idea for this project began back in 2013-2015 at Caroline Chisholm College in Braybrook, where we designed the first iteration of a flyover typology for our then and now client, Principal Marco De Cesare. This project became a new and highly celebrated visual identity for the college. Seen on public billboards in wider Braybrook and Footscray, school publications, and published internationally through architectural media. The outcome of the project, along with extensive renovation to the quadrangle landscape, led to increased school enrolments and a new sense of optimism and pride for the college.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Farrell Wray Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
Cite: "Gallery For A Tree "Flyover" Marcellin College / Farrell Wray Architects" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042567/gallery-for-a-tree-flyover-marcellin-college-farrell-wray-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags