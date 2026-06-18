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Double Courtyard House / Roberts Gray Architects

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Double Courtyard House / Roberts Gray Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Roberts Gray Architects

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Te Arai, New Zealand
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Double Courtyard House / Roberts Gray Architects - Image 5 of 27
Courtesy of Roberts Gray Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Two rammed-earth pavilions emerge from the dunes at Te Arai. Offset in plan and section to reconcile sun path and sea view, the courtyards within each pavilion create distinct atmospheres, generating a house both sheltered from and continuous with the broader coastal landscape.

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Roberts Gray Architects
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StoneConcrete

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StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Double Courtyard House / Roberts Gray Architects" 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042535/double-courtyard-house-roberts-gray-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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