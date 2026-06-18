Double Courtyard House / Roberts Gray Architects

•
Te Arai, New Zealand
-
Architects: Roberts Gray Architects
- Year: 2025
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Builder: Lindesay Construction
- Interior Design: Roberts Gray Architects
- Landscape Design: Jared Lockhart Design
- City: Te Arai
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. Two rammed-earth pavilions emerge from the dunes at Te Arai. Offset in plan and section to reconcile sun path and sea view, the courtyards within each pavilion create distinct atmospheres, generating a house both sheltered from and continuous with the broader coastal landscape.