Brastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Goiânia, Brazil Architects: Bezerra Panobianco

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Estúdio NY18

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Agroeng , Akafloor , Aldi Flosi , Bella Casa Esquadrias , Casa Lint , Deca , Gaya , Interpam+Luz , Lepri , Monet Acabamentos , Multipedras , Palazzo Planejados , Petras , Via Condotti , WJ Luminárias

Lead Architects: Expedito Bezerra, Lucas Panobianco

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Engineering: Brastemp

Civil Engineering: Edificare

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. In its sixth participation in CASACOR Goiás, the Bezerra Panobianco Architecture office presents "Casa Brastemp," a 100 m² environment that showcases contemporary living through the relationships between memory, welcome, and innovation. Aligned with the theme of the 2026 edition, "Mind and Heart," the project proposes a sensitive interpretation of everyday life, where architecture and technology intertwine naturally, keeping pace with the rhythms of life.