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Brastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco

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Brastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco - Interior Photography, Living Room, LightingBrastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairBrastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairBrastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco - Interior Photography, Living RoomBrastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: Bezerra Panobianco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Estúdio NY18
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Agroeng, Akafloor, Aldi Flosi, Bella Casa Esquadrias, Casa Lint, Deca, Gaya, Interpam+Luz, Lepri, Monet Acabamentos, Multipedras, Palazzo Planejados, Petras, Via Condotti, WJ Luminárias
  • Lead Architects: Expedito Bezerra, Lucas Panobianco
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Brastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Estúdio NY18

Text description provided by the architects. In its sixth participation in CASACOR Goiás, the Bezerra Panobianco Architecture office presents "Casa Brastemp," a 100 m² environment that showcases contemporary living through the relationships between memory, welcome, and innovation. Aligned with the theme of the 2026 edition, "Mind and Heart," the project proposes a sensitive interpretation of everyday life, where architecture and technology intertwine naturally, keeping pace with the rhythms of life.

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Cite: "Brastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco" [Casa Brastemp / Bezerra Panobianco] 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042523/brastemp-house-bezerra-panobianco> ISSN 0719-8884

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