Brastemp House / Bezerra Panobianco

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Goiânia, Brazil
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Architects: Bezerra Panobianco
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Estúdio NY18
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Manufacturers: Agroeng, Akafloor, Aldi Flosi, Bella Casa Esquadrias, Casa Lint, Deca, Gaya, Interpam+Luz, Lepri, Monet Acabamentos, Multipedras, Palazzo Planejados, Petras, Via Condotti, WJ Luminárias
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Lead Architects: Expedito Bezerra, Lucas Panobianco
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Engineering: Brastemp
- Civil Engineering: Edificare
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In its sixth participation in CASACOR Goiás, the Bezerra Panobianco Architecture office presents "Casa Brastemp," a 100 m² environment that showcases contemporary living through the relationships between memory, welcome, and innovation. Aligned with the theme of the 2026 edition, "Mind and Heart," the project proposes a sensitive interpretation of everyday life, where architecture and technology intertwine naturally, keeping pace with the rhythms of life.