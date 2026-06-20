amass workroom / amass

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Chengdu, China
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- Category: Offices Interiors
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Eight years after its founding, amass undertook a renovation of its own workspace. The project was not driven by a need for expansion, but by a reconsideration of how the studio works: when a space must continuously adapt to new projects, materials, and modes of collaboration, are the fixed and irreversible elements of conventional fit-outs still necessary?