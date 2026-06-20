  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. amass workroom / amass

amass workroom / amass

Save

amass workroom / amass - Image 2 of 31amass workroom / amass - Image 3 of 31amass workroom / amass - Interior Photography, Wood, Glassamass workroom / amass - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chairamass workroom / amass - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: amass
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  118
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bin Li
  • Lead Architects: Ai Linzi, Fu Lei, Wang Kailin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
amass workroom / amass - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Bin Li

Text description provided by the architects. Eight years after its founding, amass undertook a renovation of its own workspace. The project was not driven by a need for expansion, but by a reconsideration of how the studio works: when a space must continuously adapt to new projects, materials, and modes of collaboration, are the fixed and irreversible elements of conventional fit-outs still necessary?

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
amass
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "amass workroom / amass" 20 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042514/amass-workroom-amass> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bin Li

一门社工作间 2026 / amass

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags