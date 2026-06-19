Bar Edicola / MRDK

+ 9

Bar • Montréal, Canada Architects: MRDK

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 655 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the former premises of a long-standing Montréal magazine store, MRDK approached the design of Edicola as both an homage to the social rituals of the Italian café and a reinterpretation of the site's cultural memory. By preserving the spirit of the original newsstand through an integrated wall-mounted magazine display, the project establishes an immediate connection between past and present. A place where browsing, gathering, drinking, and dining naturally coexist.