  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Canada
  5. Bar Edicola / MRDK

Bar Edicola / MRDK

Save

Bar Edicola / MRDK - Image 2 of 14Bar Edicola / MRDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, Chair, CountertopBar Edicola / MRDK - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, ChairBar Edicola / MRDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopBar Edicola / MRDK - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Bar
Montréal, Canada
  • Architects: MRDK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  655 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bar Edicola / MRDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Courtesy of David Dworkind

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the former premises of a long-standing Montréal magazine store, MRDK approached the design of Edicola as both an homage to the social rituals of the Italian café and a reinterpretation of the site's cultural memory. By preserving the spirit of the original newsstand through an integrated wall-mounted magazine display, the project establishes an immediate connection between past and present. A place where browsing, gathering, drinking, and dining naturally coexist.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MRDK
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarCanada
Cite: "Bar Edicola / MRDK" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042501/bar-edicola-mrdk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags