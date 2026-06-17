Melides House / Sabrab

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Architects: Sabrab
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Margres, B&O, Fassa Bortolo, Ikea, Sinergy Global, Vitra
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Lead Architect: Miguel Barbas
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Text description provided by the architects. This house was conceived for an international family seeking a retreat in the Alentejo — a place to slow down, entertain friends, and live in constant connection with nature. Accustomed to contemporary environments yet deeply appreciative of the authenticity of the places they visit, the owners sought a discreet, sophisticated home free from excess, capable of providing comfort throughout the year while maintaining a strong relationship with the surrounding landscape.