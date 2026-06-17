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Melides House / Sabrab

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Melides House / Sabrab - Exterior PhotographyMelides House / Sabrab - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairMelides House / Sabrab - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairMelides House / Sabrab - Exterior PhotographyMelides House / Sabrab - More Images+ 57

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Melides, Portugal
  • Architects: Sabrab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Margres, B&O, Fassa Bortolo, Ikea, Sinergy Global, Vitra
  • Lead Architect: Miguel Barbas
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Melides House / Sabrab - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This house was conceived for an international family seeking a retreat in the Alentejo — a place to slow down, entertain friends, and live in constant connection with nature. Accustomed to contemporary environments yet deeply appreciative of the authenticity of the places they visit, the owners sought a discreet, sophisticated home free from excess, capable of providing comfort throughout the year while maintaining a strong relationship with the surrounding landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Melides House / Sabrab" 17 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042498/melides-house-sabrab> ISSN 0719-8884

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