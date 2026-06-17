Melides House / Sabrab

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Houses • Melides, Portugal Architects: Sabrab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Margres B&O , Fassa Bortolo , Ikea , Sinergy Global , Vitra Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Miguel Barbas

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Text description provided by the architects. This house was conceived for an international family seeking a retreat in the Alentejo — a place to slow down, entertain friends, and live in constant connection with nature. Accustomed to contemporary environments yet deeply appreciative of the authenticity of the places they visit, the owners sought a discreet, sophisticated home free from excess, capable of providing comfort throughout the year while maintaining a strong relationship with the surrounding landscape.