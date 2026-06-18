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Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado

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Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado - Exterior PhotographySpa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado - Image 3 of 24Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado - Image 4 of 24Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado - Image 5 of 24Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Arkhyz, Russia
  • Architects: Architectural Studio Chado
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2012
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nikita Subbotin
  • Lead Architects: Evgeny Zadorozhniy, Karolina Sholokhova, Anna Drevinskaya
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Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado - Exterior Photography
© Nikita Subbotin

Text description provided by the architects. The SPA complex of the Moon2 hotel is integrated into the main building volume and continues its architectural concept — a space born from material and context. The interiors are entirely made of concrete that is perceived as natural stone. Its texture and ductility create a sense of solidity and connection to the surrounding mountain landscape, bringing humans closer to nature.

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Architectural Studio Chado
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Concrete

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Cite: "Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado" 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042495/spa-complex-moon2-architectural-studio-chado> ISSN 0719-8884

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