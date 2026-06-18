Spa Complex Moon2 / Architectural Studio Chado

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Arkhyz, Russia
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Architects: Architectural Studio Chado
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2012
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Photographs:Nikita Subbotin
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Lead Architects: Evgeny Zadorozhniy, Karolina Sholokhova, Anna Drevinskaya
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- City: Arkhyz
- Country: Russia
Text description provided by the architects. The SPA complex of the Moon2 hotel is integrated into the main building volume and continues its architectural concept — a space born from material and context. The interiors are entirely made of concrete that is perceived as natural stone. Its texture and ductility create a sense of solidity and connection to the surrounding mountain landscape, bringing humans closer to nature.