The Grove Al Ain / shell+core

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Text description provided by the architects. Following the success of its Abu Dhabi flagship, The Grove expands to Al Ain with a second branch that builds on the brand's familiar warmth while responding to a more open, communal setting. Located within a newly developed community center organized around a central courtyard, the new space carries forward The Grove's nature-led ethos while introducing a slightly more elevated, immersive experience.