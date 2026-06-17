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The Grove Al Ain / shell+core

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The Grove Al Ain / shell+core - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairThe Grove Al Ain / shell+core - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, GlassThe Grove Al Ain / shell+core - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingThe Grove Al Ain / shell+core - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairThe Grove Al Ain / shell+core - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
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The Grove Al Ain / shell+core - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Žiga Mihelčič

Text description provided by the architects. Following the success of its Abu Dhabi flagship, The Grove expands to Al Ain with a second branch that builds on the brand's familiar warmth while responding to a more open, communal setting. Located within a newly developed community center organized around a central courtyard, the new space carries forward The Grove's nature-led ethos while introducing a slightly more elevated, immersive experience.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "The Grove Al Ain / shell+core" 17 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042492/the-grove-al-ain-shell-plus-core> ISSN 0719-8884

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