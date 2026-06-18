Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre / ZHA

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dongguan within the Greater Bay Area of southern China's Pearl River estuary, the new Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre is at the heart of a mixed-use masterplan to revitalize the Yuehe Lake waterfront. Designed by ZHA to serve as a civic and cultural anchor of the growing community, the Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre (SSLEPC) will host a variety of national and international events, exhibitions, and performances for audiences of all ages. The centre's public programme was inaugurated with its opening concert, 'The Sound of Songhu' led by the China National Symphony Orchestra.