Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre / ZHA

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Architects: ZHA
- Year: 2026
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Photographs: Virgile Simon Bertrand
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- Category: Performing Arts Center, Exhibition Center, Sustainability
- Zha Principal: Patrik Schumacher
- Zha Project Director: Johannes Schafelner
- Zha Project Architect: Martin Krcha
- Zha Project Leads: Yifan Zhang, Evgeniya Yatsyuk, Gizem Muhtaroglu
- Zha Local Team: Shao-wei Huang (Head of Shenzhen Office) , Haohao Chen (Local Project Lead)
- Zha Technical Support: Branko Svarcer, Armando Solano
- Zha Project Team: Erfan Pour Ahmad, Mahyar Rakeei, Nazanin Sharif, Kourosh Asgar Irani, Genci Sulo, Hazel Ozrenk, Chiara Baiocco, Dennis Brezina, Alessandra Lazzoni, Nassim Eshaghi, Xuanzhi Huang, Tommaso Casucci, Fangxingchi Du, Florentine Rockenbauer
- Zha Competition Project Directors: Johannes Schafelner, Shao-wei Huang, Charles Walker
- Zha Competition Project Architects: Ashwin Shah, Yifan Zhang
- Zha Competition Team: Valeria Mazzilli, Erfan Pour Ahmad
- Client: Dongguan Songshan Lake OCT Investment and Development Co., Ltd
- End User: Dongguan Songshan Lake High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee
- Operator: Dongguan OCT Songshan Lake Performance Centre Management Co Ltd
- Local Architect: Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD)
- Façade Engineering: RFR Shanghai
- Theatre Consultant: PCT
- Signage Design: W&T, Fangxiang signage
- Approved Inspector: Daye Construction Drawing Inspection
- General Contractor : China Construction First Group Corporation Limited
- Stage Equipment: Jin Dong Gao ke
- City: Dongguan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dongguan within the Greater Bay Area of southern China's Pearl River estuary, the new Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre is at the heart of a mixed-use masterplan to revitalize the Yuehe Lake waterfront. Designed by ZHA to serve as a civic and cultural anchor of the growing community, the Songshan Lake Exhibition and Performance Centre (SSLEPC) will host a variety of national and international events, exhibitions, and performances for audiences of all ages. The centre's public programme was inaugurated with its opening concert, 'The Sound of Songhu' led by the China National Symphony Orchestra.